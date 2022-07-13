Ms. Marvel closes out with a post-credits scene and a big MCU guest star

The Ms. Marvel show on Disney Plus is different. The series gave Kamala Khan a different origin story and new powers, and it also has a stronger visual identity than most of its sibling MCU shows on the streaming services. The first season is a fun time with some big action moments, but doesn’t shy away from the quieter, slice-of-life moments that make it really feel like a coming-of-age teen comedy.

Ms. Marvel is also a show about a girl who loves the Avengers and suddenly gets superpowers. In both the comic book and the Disney Plus series, Kamala Khan is a total Marvel obsessive, dressing up as Captain Marvel in a cosplay competition (not to mention the matching Hulk cosplay with her dad) and choosing a superhero moniker that pays homage to her favorite caped hero.

It was only a matter of time before a classic MCU cameo, right?

[Ed. note: This piece contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel episode 6.]

In a scene in the middle of the credits (after Ms. Marvel’s animated titles, and before the longer, more standard ones), Kamala relaxed in her bedroom, until her bangle began to pulse with colors. In a strange scramble of energy, Kamala seemed to disappear. Inexplicably, her hero — Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel — appeared in her place, played by Brie Larson. Carol looked just as confused as the audience about suddenly finding herself in a bedroom filled with Carol Danvers memorabilia. And then the scene ended, just letting viewers know that Ms. Marvel would return in The Marvels.

Larson, who originated the MCU version of Captain Marvel in the 2019 movie of the same name, has also appeared in Avengers: Endgame, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as Carol Danvers. She will be reprising the role in the upcoming The Marvels, where she will reunite with Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan — and be joined by Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. The Marvels will hit theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.

In the comics, Kamala first met her idol Captain Marvel in Ms. Marvel #17, while in the midst of a stressful situation. I’ll spare some of the details for those that have not read it yet, but things were not looking good in Jersey City, and Kamala escaped to a rooftop to collect her thoughts. And suddenly, Captain Marvel appeared on the rooftop with some encouraging words.

As you might expect, Kamala completely flipped out, and Carol gives her a well-needed pep talk before they went off to fight some crime together.

Obviously, Carol’s cameo in Ms. Marvel is pretty different. Does this even count as the two heroes “meeting?” Probably not, but we can look to The Marvels for Kamala’s true fangirl moment. And in the meantime we can discuss Carol’s new look. Three quarter sleeves and fingerless gloves? Jacket and pants? We love to see a casual superhero space uniform.

The first season of Ms. Marvel is available to watch on Disney Plus.