 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

More proof that Ultraman is good: Monster Rancher is back

Ultra Kaiju Monster Farm is coming to Switch later this year

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Koei Tecmo’s Monster Rancher series of life-simulation RPGs used to be something of a big deal. It was unquestionably cool for its mechanic that created monsters based on CDs that players loaded into their PlayStation while the game was stored in memory. After the 1997 original debuted on PlayStation, more than 10 Monster Rancher sequels and spinoffs were released across various Nintendo and PlayStation platforms. With the exception of the Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX re-release in 2021, the series has been largely dormant over the past decade.

But thanks to Ultraman and Bandai Namco, Monster Rancher lives again; a new game, where players raise, breed, and battle kaiju made famous by battling Ultraman is coming to Nintendo Switch.

That game, which is currently confirmed only for release in Japan, is titled Ultra Kaiju Monster Farm. (Monster Rancher is known as Monster Farm in its home country.) Koei Tecmo and Nintendo revealed Ultra Kaiju Monster Farm during the Japanese-language version of Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct Mini presentation, showing off a clever spin on the franchise that will appeal to fans of watching giant monsters beat each other up.

Ultra Kaiju Monster Farm will let players raise Ultraman baddies like Zetton, Gomora, Dada, Kanegon, Alien Baltan, Birdon, King Joe, Eleking, and Golza, and even cross-breed them. (The game’s reveal trailer shows a new monster that blends Zetton and Gomora’s appearances.) Players will feed, train, and adventure with their kaiju buddy, teaching it new skills, like how to water crops or build an Ultraman snowman (an Ultrasnowman, if you will).

Players can then take their kaiju into battle, squaring off against other kaiju. Like the original Monster Rancher, players will generate Ultra Kaiju from songs using an in-game tool. Switch owners can also generate their monsters from NFC cards.

Ultra Kaiju Monster Farm seems unlikely to make its way stateside, but given increased global reach of Ultraman, thanks to a new live-action movie, a Marvel Comics line, and an ongoing Netflix series, we’ll keep our fingers and our arms crossed.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Simpsons Hit and Run fan puts a cult classic in an open-world remake

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Like the PS5’s design? Maybe you’ll like Sony’s new gaming monitors and headsets

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Thai cave movie Thirteen Lives follows the terrifying real-world rescue

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Every gift in Neon White: Rebirth

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Amazon’s Fallout TV show just got more interesting, because Kyle MacLachlan’s in it

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Harley and Ivy have been ‘doing a ton of banging’ in the Harley Quinn season 3 trailer

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon