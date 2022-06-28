Like the PS5’s design? Maybe you’ll like Sony’s new gaming monitors and headsets

Sony Electronics is launching a new gaming hardware brand this year called InZone. The line of headphones and monitors is specifically designed for use with Sony’s PlayStation 5 and with Windows PC games. And those products, for better or worse, match the PS5’s white-and-black aesthetic to a T.

The timing of Sony’s interest in PC-specific hardware makes sense as more of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation exclusives move to PC.

There are two gaming monitors currently in Sony’s InZone lineup, the M9 and M5. The M9 is a 27-inch 4K monitor with a 144 Hz refresh rate, while the InZone M5 sports a 240 Hz refresh rate at 1080p resolution. Both models feature HDMI 2.1 and USB-C ports as well as variable refresh rate support — just like the PS5 does — but only the higher-end M9 offers full-array local dimming, which improves image quality by delivering better contrast. The M9 will cost $899 at launch, while the M5 is priced at $529.

Sony is touting special interoperability features for these gaming monitors when they’re hooked up to a PS5. The M9 offers auto HDR tone mapping, which automatically tunes the look of HDR color, and it’ll automatically switch the picture mode depending on whether you’re playing a game or watching a movie.

Two wireless InZone-branded headsets are also coming from Sony — the top-of-the-line InZone H9 and the H7, both with 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connectivity — alongside a wired headset, the H3. They’re noticeably larger and more robust than Sony’s existing Pulse 3D wireless headset for the PlayStation 5. Sony says the wireless headsets will get 32 and 40 hours of battery life, respectively. The H9 will cost $299, while the H7 is priced at $229 and the H3 will go for $100.

Sony said in a news release that the monitors will be available this summer from Sony.com and other retailers. The gaming headsets are currently available for pre-order on the Sony website.