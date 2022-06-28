Amazon’s Fallout TV show just got more interesting, because Kyle MacLachlan’s in it

The Fallout live-action adaptation in development for Amazon Prime Video has cast Kyle MacLachlan — the original Paul Atreides in 1984’s Dune and star of Twin Peaks — as a series regular, Variety reported on Tuesday.

MacLachlan will join relative newcomers Xelia Mendes-Jones and Aaron Moten in a lineup that already has Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets) and Walton Goggins (Justified) in lead roles. Variety had no details on who any of the three (or five) will be playing, exactly.

The 63-year-old MacLachlan has a filmography dotted with memorable roles — Muad’Dib was his first feature performance, and he teamed up with David Lynch again for 1986’s Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks in its first two seasons and its 2017 revival on Showtime. MacLachlan is also known as the mayor of Portland, Oregon in Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen’s sketch comedy Portlandia, and he was the psychedelic keyboardist Ray Manzarek in Oliver Stone’s 1991 biopic The Doors.

Mendes-Jones and Moten are less well known. Mendes-Jones will star in Havoc opposite Forest Whitaker and Timothy Olyphant; the film is in post-production and should premiere later this year. Moten will appear alongside Will Smith in the Apple TV picture Emancipation, slated for release in 2023. He was also the supporting character Ben in Fox’s 2020 sci-fi crime drama Next, which lasted one season.

Fallout’s TV adaptation was first announced in the summer of 2020; Jonathan Nolan, of HBO’s Westworld, is the series’ executive producer and he will direct the pilot episode. Geneva Robertson-Dworet, the screenwriter for 2018’s Tomb Raider and 2019’s Captain Marvel, is the showrunner.