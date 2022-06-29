 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series takes on summer camp in a new trailer

Also JOJO SIWA GUEST STARS!!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

The first full trailer for the upcoming season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series fully indulges the fun of summer camp — with a splash of the summer-themed High School Musical 2 in the background.

In the newest season of the meta-leaning Disney Plus series, High School Musical star Corbin Bleu announces to the kids that their summer camp will be putting on Frozen. Which isn’t super out of pocket, considering the East High Wild Cats put on Beauty and the Beast last season. But this season will also draw songs from High School Musical 2 and Camp Rock — another successful DCOM movie series of the mid-2000s, which was, of course, set at a prestigious music camp.

In addition to series regulars Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, and Grammy Award-winning Olivia Rodrigo, a few new actors join the cast, including Disney Channel alumni like Meg Donnelly of the Zombies movies and Hannah Montana’s Jason Earles. But that’s not all — Jojo Siwa and Jesse Tyler Ferguson will also guest star.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series returns to Disney Plus on July 27, with new episodes dropping weekly.

Loading comments...

The Latest

How to complete the Shadow’s Return Triumph in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted

By Jacob VanderVat
/ new

KeyForge CCG is still broken, but a new publisher wants to fix that

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Pokémon Go maker Niantic cancels multiple projects, lays off staff

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Critical Role’s head of publishing is turning the indie RPG hit Alice is Missing into a movie

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Here’s how to find the Calus Automatons in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted

By Jacob VanderVat
/ new

Red Dagger is Marvel Comics’ foremost Pakistani superhero

By Susana Polo
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon