 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Critical Role’s head of publishing is turning the indie RPG hit Alice is Missing into a movie

But it probably won’t be a movie about text messages

By Austen Goslin
/ new
an illustration from alice is missing Image: Renegade Game Studios

One of the most popular tabletop role-playing games of the last several years is getting a movie adaptation. Alice is Missing, the TTRPG from Hunters Entertainment, is being developed by Paramount, where it will be written by Becca Gleason (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Spenser Starke, the game’s creator.

Alice is Missing follows the story of a friend group navigating events after one of their own disappears. The game is played completely via text messages, with each player participating as a unique character with their own motivation. All of the players text each other, slowly compiling their wealth of evidence and figuring out what exactly happened to Alice.

Alice is Missing was originally launched on Kickstarter more than two years ago, and it was quickly funded. From there, the game gained popularity with fans and critics, eventually earning an Ennie Award for best game and best product of the year.

The film will be produced by Ivan Van Norman, head of Critical Role’s Darrington Press imprint, and Christopher De La Rosa. Alice is Missing creator Spenser Starke is currently a designer for Darrington.

Next Up In Tabletop Games

Loading comments...

The Latest

How to complete the Shadow’s Return Triumph in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted

By Jacob VanderVat
/ new

KeyForge CCG is still broken, but a new publisher wants to fix that

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Pokémon Go maker Niantic cancels multiple projects, lays off staff

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Here’s how to find the Calus Automatons in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted

By Jacob VanderVat
/ new

Red Dagger is Marvel Comics’ foremost Pakistani superhero

By Susana Polo
/ new

Time-traveling Paper Girls on Amazon Prime has hints of Stranger Things

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon