The first Warhammer 40,000 Magic: The Gathering Set is delayed to October

Due to supply chain issues, the new Commander decks will not be available in August

By Ryan Gilliam
Key art of a space marine for Warhammer: 40,000 Indomitus Image: Games Workshop

After revealing the new Universe Beyond product line in February of last year, Wizards of the Coast was set to release its first Warhammer 40,000 Magic: The Gathering Set on Aug. 12. However, the developer announced on Monday that the new sets will instead be released on Oct. 7, a delay of nearly two months.

In the short blog post on its website, Wizards of the Coast blames the ongoing global supply chain issues for the delay in production. This delay affects both the Collector’s Edition and the regular editions of the Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks. The developer also revealed that Secret Lair x Warhammer 40,000: Orks, Secret Lair x Warhammer Age of Sigmar, and Secret Lair x Blood Bowl drops will also be delayed. The details on a new release window for these products will come later.

These new Commander decks contain both new cards and reprints of old cards with 40K-themed artwork. For those unfamiliar, the four Commander decks coming are: Necron Dynasties (black), Forces of the Imperium (white, blue, and black), Tyranid Swarm (green, blue, and red), and The Ruinous Powers (blue, black, and red).

Fans have obviously been waiting a long time for these decks, and will unfortunately need to wait a bit longer.

