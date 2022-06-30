The Sims 4 High School Years will finally let me rewrite those sweaty teen years

It’s time to head back to high school, with The Sims 4 High School Years expansion pack, which will be released on July 28. The thought of doing those years over again makes my palms sweaty. Those years were stressful — not to mention acne ridden — and I personally wouldn’t do that again in real-life. But getting to send some of my Sims to high school sounds like delicious chaos. Get in nerds; we’re going to prom!

In the The Sims 4 High School Years, your Sims will attend Copperdale High (definitely not Riverdale) and tell personal stories of “self-discovery and drama,” said High School Years lead producer George Pigula in a release. An announcement trailer shows off the highs and lows of those teen years, from walking the halls of Copperdale High and dealing with awful locker stench, to football games and cheer practice.

“Sims will learn to juggle school and extracurricular events, form lifelong friends, and experience big moments like prom,” Pigula said. “They can even develop their own fashion likes & dislikes with the new Trendi app with clothes designed by Depop sellers. High school is an incredibly formative time, and we wanted to give players the chance to create and customize their own, personalized high school experiences before their Sims reach young adulthood.”

Teen Sims will juggle classes and clubs, of course, but they’ll also hang out at local boba spots, or go on dates at the Plumbite Pier — which looks like an adorable fair right out of a music video. Of course, there’s Copperdale High prom — which means you’ll get a second chance at nailing that promposal and picking a dress that doesn’t make you cringe years down the line.

The Sims’ team also worked with Depop to expand in-game fashion. Your Sims can spend those sweet Simoleons at the thrift store and boba spot ThrifTea — I would have loved this in high school — and then sell them on the in-game Trendi app. The clothing was designed by popular Depop sellers like Bella McFadden (iGirl), Lapoze McTribouy (Sooki Sooki Vintage), Selena Williams (Selenas Shop), and others.

We won’t know until July how honest this experience feels to our own. But fans have already spotted a detail that make the experience all the more authentic — that Superman S we were all drawing:

SIMS 4 HIGH SCHOOL EXPANSION CONFIRMED LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/yfD0C7CM4I — #RemoveVoodooFromTS4 (@nowyousimme) June 28, 2022

The Sims 4 High School Years expansion pack will be released on July 28 for PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.