40 TikToks to fix your feed

It’s possible that we’ve all spent too much time on TikTok. The short-form video app serves users a curated smorgasbord of content through a superpowered algorithm that predicts what you will or won’t like based on how you interact with videos. Factors like liking a video, following a specific creator, or time spent watching a video all impact what and who you see on your personal feed, aka your For You Page (FYP).
Maybe not all of those interactions are intentional, though. You can scroll through videos for hours, and maybe you like one video in a post-work day haze, and suddenly you’re just being served the “My money don’t jiggle jiggle” sound for the umpteenth time. No redemption appears in sight, the algorithm has just pushed you to the biggest trend and won’t let you go. All hope seems lost, but here’s the good news: We’re here to help you.
What can be done can also be undone. And what follows is a list of 40 of our favorite TikToks that will either redeem, or absolutely doom your feed (depending on your sensibilities). Regardless, we think each one is fun in its own way, and this list can help get your FYP’s algorithm back on the right track.
Elden Ring took over TikTok this year
Noble Knight Adventures made a ton of Elden Ring videos this year, riffing on everything from throwing on debuffs before battle to swinging at invisible walls. But this entry is one of our favorites. Those swamps are rough without Torrent.
BRUH DOWN BAD #fyp #eldenring #gamergirl♬ Zou Bisou Bisou - Gillian Hills
Playing Elden Ring using a trackpad? We have no idea how she pulls this off.
Some of our favorite Nintendo games and characters
Snorlaxxy boy #pokemon #digitalart #3danimation #wholesome♬ you not the same - tilekid
Pokémon aren’t so cute in this intimidating real-life reimagining of them.
과일로 킬리아 만드는법♬ 오리지널 사운드 - 얼굴제조기 - 얼굴제조기
Who’s that Pokémon?! Oh, it’s... Kirlia made with vegetables and fruits? This account is sort of goofy, but I’m in awe every time the creator spins their photoshop magic to pull a Pokémon or another surprise out from regular, everyday photos.
@tan_jem ♬ Jersey anniversary - Malcolm B
Link has got some pretty slick dance moves from The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask that make for the perfect TikTok.
I had so many of these because my 8 year old irresponsible ass kept losing them #gameboycolor #rug #tufting♬ Wii Shop Channel Trap - OSRSBeatz
Rug tufting took over TikTok in the past year — and one of our favorite rug makers turns old consoles, as well as video game and anime characters, into shaggy art pieces.
everyone underestimates me #toadette #toadettesupremacy #supermario #animation♬ Happy frog has a mango on a fork - xsuyuu
Toadette’s mouth can fit a surprising amount of teeth. No, thank you!
For the musically inclined
I Wiill #piano #pianotok #pianocover #pianomusic #wedding #weddings #weddingtiktok #weddingtok #weddingday #weddingvibes #weddingplanning #weddingideas #weddinginspo #weddingsong #weddingentrance #brideentry #groomentry #weddingmusic #weddingpiano #weddingpianist #wii #wiisports #mii♬ original sound - That Piano Guy
The Wii Sports theme makes a surprisingly beautiful wedding entrance song. And if that isn’t your jam , this account has lots of other video game- and anime-themed entrances.
#duet with @staceyryanmusic Tom Bombadil Song #donttextmewhenyouredrunk #openverse #duet #lotr #lotrtok #lordoftherings #lordoftheringstiktok #tolkien #tolkientok #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #trend #trending #singing♬ Don't Text Me Challenge - Stacey Ryan
Welcome to Tolkientok! Whether you love or hate Tom Bombadil, you might still love one of his whimsical songs set to TikTok’s “Don’t Text Me Challenge” song.
Reply to @ibrakebab playing #giornostheme at st pancras station #jojosbizarreadventure #piano #publicpiano♬ original sound - Camden Stewart
Imagine casually hearing Giorno’s Theme from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, played on the piano, as you browse shops in a mall.
JOJO集団 北海道旭川永嶺高校吹奏楽局さんとコラボ @ewe_eiryowind #旭川永嶺高校吹奏楽局#ジョジョの奇妙な冒険#jojo#jojosbizarreadventure#jojo的奇妙冒險#ジョジョ5部処刑用bgm#saxophone#trumpet#trombone#吹奏楽#ネオ吹奏楽#ブラダン♬ オリジナル楽曲 - MOS - MOS
This brass band is absolutely immaculate. Cue the saxophone.
Reply to @canudoit0 also, check out my video about Sonic & Michael Jackson right here: @thejahni #sonicthehedgehog #sega #bobbybrown #drake #prince♬ WII SHOP TRAP - Flixterr
Lastly, here’s an impressive list of songs that inspired some of the iconic music in Sonic games.
And for the fashionable
If you’re interested in the OOTD (outfit of the day) scene on TikTok, then you’re probably familiar with Myra Magdalen’s wild looks. The backdrop plastered in keyboards gives a good taste of her offbeat sensibilities — like printing Charlie Swan’s face onto a long sleeved shirt, and wearing a Twilight lunch box as a giant necklace.
Reply to @richmondokeke SMASH♬ original sound - Wisdom Kaye
Wisdom Kaye makes some outrageously stylish sartorial choices, with outfits inspired by Pikachu, Toad, Princess Peach, Luigi, and Mario.
Which look is your fav? I am LOVING the @ColourPop Cosmetics x Avatar collab #avatar #atla #aang #zuko #colourpop #makeup #avatarthelastairbender♬ original sound - taegs
Colourpop is known for its colorful eyeshadow palettes. These looks are inspired by characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender and put the ATLA and Colourpop collaboration eyeshadow palette to great use.
A few of our favorite video essayists and podcasts
Reply to @kierajade2020 the last one will absolutely surprise you. #movieposters #movieposter #jurassicpark #everythingeverywhereallatonce #a24 #videoessay #filmtok♬ Clair de lune/Debussy - もつ
The Afternoon Special is one of our favorite pop culture critics on TikTok, and this analysis of film posters — and what makes some of them stand out — is no exception.
If you love Uncanny X-Men or Marvel’s Merry Mutants, Cerebro is the podcast for you. Their TikTok account offers shorter, snappy sound bites — like this one about Mystique as Sherlock Holmes — pulled from podcast episodes.
#answer to @C.t. Grayson lmk if you’re still confused cuz it took me a MINUTE to figure this one out!! #crosswordpuzzles #crosswordtok #fyp #cleverpuzzle #whatarewedoing♬ Say So (Instrumental Version) [Originally Performed by Doja Cat] - Elliot Van Coup
Katie Grogg has become the platform queen of the New York Times crossword puzzle, helping tons of TikTokers learn clues and strategies for crossword solving.
GAY ALERT Arcane’s gays are not the gays you’re used to #Arcane #caitlynxvi #foryourpride♬ original sound - Polygon
And, of course, our very own TikTok — this one is about queer themes in Arcane.
The unfettered chaos of memes
I’m really lonely #yassification♬ busy doin hot girl ish - Chelsea
It was about time someone yassified the Eye of Sauron.
Here’s a laptop folder of Christian Sonic memes, set to a punk cover of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God).”
legend says kayo's knife landed on ascent ? #vlrt #fyp #valorant #KakiGaming #jomgaming♬ Sparkle (From "Your Name") - Homura Records
Is it KAYO’s knife, or a shooting star from Your Name?
#breakfree #arianagrande #music #song #dance #getit #ferret #stronger #elfitup # # # # # #♬ Break Free - Ariana Grande
Ziggbee is a ferret and an ally of the LGBTQ+ community. Warm, giggly, and wonderful, we find clips of the critter’s dance streams to be a constant joy while scrolling through TikTok.
We also love our pets
Stuck in paranoia... #fyp #fy #dog #dachshund #10MillionAdoptions♬ som original - LORD.xp
You might not think a tiny dachshund could be a terrifying nighttime demon. But you’d be wrong.
inst: loveyoustepan♬ France - Paris Cafe Society
Stepan the cat manages to look casual and disaffected in front of countless kinds of libations — a true inspiration for those of us going through quarter or midlife crises.
No TikTok list would be complete without our anime favorites
Why do they have to do that tho? #anime #funny #fyp♬ DANCE! - 1nonly
Any anime fan knows the highs and lows of watching a favorite character die only to see them bust a move in the end credits. Psyduckmigraines somehow perfectly captures the ridiculousness of it all.
Your honor? Your honor, I am slaying with these cursed Hunter x Hunter cosplays. This particular style took off as a microtrend on TikTok and while it’s not my ideal look, it’s just one of those styles reserved only for the boldest and best cosplayers.
#stich with @jime Try this with your girlfriend and she will absolutely love it! #anime #asian #relationship #girlfriend #naruto #kakashi #narutoshippuden #rinnohara #kakashihatake #animememe #chidori #relationshipgoals♬ original sound - s
Don’t know what the “knee thing” is, kids? That’s OK, because Plumsoju has you covered with this very illustrative video on how to do it.
A bit of movie magic
Things are getting a little STRANGE around here ♂️#wizards #doctorstrange #scarletwitch #marvel #multiverseofmadness #comedy #skit #fyp @Marvel Studios @Marvel Entertainment♬ original sound - Tope Babalola
It’s hard to pick which is more impressive — Tope Babalola’s performance or the special effects in this Dr. Strange skit.
Reply to @buildmoretrains I finally got a good one ♀️ #ar #wesanderson♬ Obituary - Alexandre Desplat
Laura Gouillon makes lots of filters that any TikToker can use — but she usually tests them herself first. This one chooses which Wes Anderson film you are.
Adding some details! #lordoftherings #lotr #map #pyrography #pyrographyart #woodburning #woodworking #art #foryoupage #satisfying♬ Lord Of The Rings: The Shire (Concerning Hobbits) - Geek Music
And here’s a very calming video of an artist making a map of Middle-earth using a wood burning technique.
And enough champagne to fill the Nile. #deathonthenile #andenoughchampagnetofillthenile #fyp♬ original sound - Hannah Bongos
And enough champagne... to fill the Nile!
Board games and dice making
I woke up and chose the savage life #boardgames #gamenight #gaming #tabletop♬ original sound - Charlie Mosey
There are two types of Ticket to Ride players — those who mind their own business and finish their routes, and those who live to sabotage others.
Feels more like gay wraith than gay pride month, but I'll cope with making dice #dice #pride #pridemonth #trans #dnd #dicemaker #handmadedice♬ Enemy (Arcane League of Legends) - Epic Version - Krutikov Music
Dice makers on TikTok are always making beautiful work — but this set of trans-flag-inspired dice are some of our favorites. There are two videos: The first shows the creative process, and the second shares the finished product.
These just made us laugh
Reply to @momomnom my shouting #VR #skyrim #skyrimvr #bethesda #gaming #rpg♬ Its not the vibe STOP - Sloppers
This is how “fus roh dah” was meant to be delivered.
I don’t why but this is hysterical to me #ROMWEGetGraphic #funnyy #fypシ #costume #MAKEYOURMOVE♬ Only Time - Enya
These floppy balloon guys never fail to make us laugh — they’re a sight for sore eyes, especially when you spot them in front of a car dealership as you’re zipping down the highway. But this person’s daughter decided to dress up as one for Halloween, and then proceeded to wear that costume every day for the next three weeks. Flawless.
The Sims 2 will never die — especially thanks to these funny edits making the rounds on TikTok.
Cosplayers and their amazing creations
There was a pretty big gap between starting in Jan 2020 and finishing in Aug 2021, but i didnt give up! #catbus #cosplay #ghibli #kwaii #totoro #anime #diy #craft #cat♬ original sound - FroLace
This cosplayer made the incredible Catbus from My Neighbor Totoro — and its legs even move.
Reply to @revolverhaircut the full video of meeting Lady Dimitrescu is just me rambling so here’s a little synopsis #residentevil #maggierobertson #ladydimitrescu #ladydimitrescucosplay #stilts♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show
This cosplayer documented herself learning how to walk on stilts in order to pull off a full Lady Dimitrescu look — height and all.
Reply to @dissociativesuperpower what about some Megadeth toad? #drummer #toad♬ original sound - Sunfyre
Here’s Toad Drummer — a metal drummer who frequently cosplays as Toad, voice included.
And that concludes our TikTok tour! We hope these brought a little joy to your day and some zest to your feed.
