40 TikToks to fix your feed

It’s possible that we’ve all spent too much time on TikTok. The short-form video app serves users a curated smorgasbord of content through a superpowered algorithm that predicts what you will or won’t like based on how you interact with videos. Factors like liking a video, following a specific creator, or time spent watching a video all impact what and who you see on your personal feed, aka your For You Page (FYP).

Maybe not all of those interactions are intentional, though. You can scroll through videos for hours, and maybe you like one video in a post-work day haze, and suddenly you’re just being served the “My money don’t jiggle jiggle” sound for the umpteenth time. No redemption appears in sight, the algorithm has just pushed you to the biggest trend and won’t let you go. All hope seems lost, but here’s the good news: We’re here to help you.

What can be done can also be undone. And what follows is a list of 40 of our favorite TikToks that will either redeem, or absolutely doom your feed (depending on your sensibilities). Regardless, we think each one is fun in its own way, and this list can help get your FYP’s algorithm back on the right track.

Elden Ring took over TikTok this year

Noble Knight Adventures made a ton of Elden Ring videos this year, riffing on everything from throwing on debuffs before battle to swinging at invisible walls. But this entry is one of our favorites. Those swamps are rough without Torrent.

Playing Elden Ring using a trackpad? We have no idea how she pulls this off.

Some of our favorite Nintendo games and characters

Pokémon aren’t so cute in this intimidating real-life reimagining of them.

Who’s that Pokémon?! Oh, it’s... Kirlia made with vegetables and fruits? This account is sort of goofy, but I’m in awe every time the creator spins their photoshop magic to pull a Pokémon or another surprise out from regular, everyday photos.

Link has got some pretty slick dance moves from The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask that make for the perfect TikTok.

Rug tufting took over TikTok in the past year — and one of our favorite rug makers turns old consoles, as well as video game and anime characters, into shaggy art pieces.

Toadette’s mouth can fit a surprising amount of teeth. No, thank you!

For the musically inclined

The Wii Sports theme makes a surprisingly beautiful wedding entrance song. And if that isn’t your jam , this account has lots of other video game- and anime-themed entrances.

Welcome to Tolkientok! Whether you love or hate Tom Bombadil, you might still love one of his whimsical songs set to TikTok’s “Don’t Text Me Challenge” song.

Imagine casually hearing Giorno’s Theme from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, played on the piano, as you browse shops in a mall.

This brass band is absolutely immaculate. Cue the saxophone.

Lastly, here’s an impressive list of songs that inspired some of the iconic music in Sonic games.

And for the fashionable

If you’re interested in the OOTD (outfit of the day) scene on TikTok, then you’re probably familiar with Myra Magdalen’s wild looks. The backdrop plastered in keyboards gives a good taste of her offbeat sensibilities — like printing Charlie Swan’s face onto a long sleeved shirt, and wearing a Twilight lunch box as a giant necklace.

Wisdom Kaye makes some outrageously stylish sartorial choices, with outfits inspired by Pikachu, Toad, Princess Peach, Luigi, and Mario.

Colourpop is known for its colorful eyeshadow palettes. These looks are inspired by characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender and put the ATLA and Colourpop collaboration eyeshadow palette to great use.

A few of our favorite video essayists and podcasts

The Afternoon Special is one of our favorite pop culture critics on TikTok, and this analysis of film posters — and what makes some of them stand out — is no exception.

If you love Uncanny X-Men or Marvel’s Merry Mutants, Cerebro is the podcast for you. Their TikTok account offers shorter, snappy sound bites — like this one about Mystique as Sherlock Holmes — pulled from podcast episodes.

Katie Grogg has become the platform queen of the New York Times crossword puzzle, helping tons of TikTokers learn clues and strategies for crossword solving.

And, of course, our very own TikTok — this one is about queer themes in Arcane.

The unfettered chaos of memes

It was about time someone yassified the Eye of Sauron.

Here’s a laptop folder of Christian Sonic memes, set to a punk cover of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God).”

Is it KAYO’s knife, or a shooting star from Your Name?

Ziggbee is a ferret and an ally of the LGBTQ+ community. Warm, giggly, and wonderful, we find clips of the critter’s dance streams to be a constant joy while scrolling through TikTok.

We also love our pets

You might not think a tiny dachshund could be a terrifying nighttime demon. But you’d be wrong.

Stepan the cat manages to look casual and disaffected in front of countless kinds of libations — a true inspiration for those of us going through quarter or midlife crises.

No TikTok list would be complete without our anime favorites

Any anime fan knows the highs and lows of watching a favorite character die only to see them bust a move in the end credits. Psyduckmigraines somehow perfectly captures the ridiculousness of it all.

Your honor? Your honor, I am slaying with these cursed Hunter x Hunter cosplays. This particular style took off as a microtrend on TikTok and while it’s not my ideal look, it’s just one of those styles reserved only for the boldest and best cosplayers.

Don’t know what the “knee thing” is, kids? That’s OK, because Plumsoju has you covered with this very illustrative video on how to do it.

A bit of movie magic

It’s hard to pick which is more impressive — Tope Babalola’s performance or the special effects in this Dr. Strange skit.

Laura Gouillon makes lots of filters that any TikToker can use — but she usually tests them herself first. This one chooses which Wes Anderson film you are.

And here’s a very calming video of an artist making a map of Middle-earth using a wood burning technique.

And enough champagne... to fill the Nile!

Board games and dice making

There are two types of Ticket to Ride players — those who mind their own business and finish their routes, and those who live to sabotage others.

Dice makers on TikTok are always making beautiful work — but this set of trans-flag-inspired dice are some of our favorites. There are two videos: The first shows the creative process, and the second shares the finished product.

These just made us laugh

This is how “fus roh dah” was meant to be delivered.

These floppy balloon guys never fail to make us laugh — they’re a sight for sore eyes, especially when you spot them in front of a car dealership as you’re zipping down the highway. But this person’s daughter decided to dress up as one for Halloween, and then proceeded to wear that costume every day for the next three weeks. Flawless.

The Sims 2 will never die — especially thanks to these funny edits making the rounds on TikTok.

Cosplayers and their amazing creations

This cosplayer made the incredible Catbus from My Neighbor Totoro — and its legs even move.

This cosplayer documented herself learning how to walk on stilts in order to pull off a full Lady Dimitrescu look — height and all.

Here’s Toad Drummer — a metal drummer who frequently cosplays as Toad, voice included.

And that concludes our TikTok tour! We hope these brought a little joy to your day and some zest to your feed.