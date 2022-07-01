 clock menu more-arrow no yes

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fighting game remaster adds 3 new fighters

More than 50 JoJo characters so far

By Michael McWhertor
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, the remastered re-release of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fighting game from 2013, already has an impressively deep roster of fighters. But three more (and a bonus fighter) are on the way to Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2’s expanded and updated game, which now includes double the Jotaro Kujo.

Confirmed to join the 50-plus character lineup are F.F. (aka Foo Fighters) from the Stone Ocean story arc, Yukako Yamagishi from the Diamond Is Unbreakable arc, and Jotaro Kujo as he appeared in Diamond Is Unbreakable. (His Stardust Crusaders arc appearance is already in the game.) Ikuro Hashizawa, the main protagonist from Baoh: The Visitor, Hirohiko Araki’s pre-JoJo manga, will also be playable. (Ikuro was playable in the original JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle as a downloadable fighter.)

Those three join a quartet of previously confirmed additions to the roster: Robert E. O Speedwagon from the Phantom Blood arc; the enemy Stand users Mariah and Pet Shop from the Stardust Crusaders arc; and the cunning Stand-wielding horse jockey Diego Brando from the Steel Ball Run arc.

A lengthy new gameplay trailer released Friday shows F.F., Yukako Yamagishi, and Jotaro Kujo, and their respective Stands, in action. That trailer also hints that two more slots on the roster still need to be filled before JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is released in early September.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The PC version arrives on Sept. 1, while console versions become available on Sept. 2.

