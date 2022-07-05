 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Last Call BBS and the return of Yakuza lead a quiet July for Game Pass

Coming soon: tennis, power-washing, Peppa Pig

By Oli Welsh
Parts of a Gundam-style robot are laid out on a mat in Last Call BBS Image: Zachtronics

Microsoft has announced the first batch of titles that will be available this July on Xbox Game Pass, and as befits the games industry’s summer lull, it’s looking like a relatively quiet couple of weeks.

The only new title available today is Last Call BBS, a meta puzzle game in which you play a suite of titles on a retro computer. It’s the last game from Spacechem and Infinifactory developer Zachtronics, and it’s available now on Game Pass for PC.

Also today, Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 return to Game Pass after a not-too-protracted absence. They’re all available on cloud, console, and PC.

In the next two weeks there will be a few more day-one Game Pass launches: Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (July 7, cloud, console, and PC), which is a tennis game; Escape Academy (July 14, console, and PC), which is an escape room compilation; and PowerWash Simulator (July 14, cloud, console, and PC), which lets you clean things with a power washer. Satisfying.

Young families are also well catered for, with the addition of games in two pre-school mega-franchises: My Friend Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls both arrive on July 14 on cloud, console, and PC).

Here’s the full list of Game Pass releases for the first half of July:

  • Last Call BBS (PC) — July 5
  • Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 5
  • Yakuza Kiwami (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 5
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 5
  • DJMax Respect 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 7
  • Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 7
  • Road 96 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 7
  • Escape Academy (Console and PC) — July 14
  • My Friend Peppa Pig (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 14
  • Overwhelm (PC) — July 14
  • Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 14
  • PowerWash Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 14

As usual, a new month also means we’ll be saying goodbye to a few games. These are the titles leaving Xbox Game Pass on July 15:

  • Atomicrops (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Carrion (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Children of Morta (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Cris Tales (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Console, and PC)

