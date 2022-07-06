 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minecraft launch page remembers Technoblade with his avatar

A crowned pig was the YouTuber’s calling card

By Ana Diaz
an image of the splash art for mintecraft in the minecraft launcher. there is a crowned pig in the top right that’s a tribute for Technoblade. Image: Microsoft/Mojang

Minecraft fans logging into the survival and sandbox game may have noticed a slight difference on its opening page. The launcher’s splash art now shows a crowned pig in the top right corner. It’s a tribute to the avatar used by YouTuber Technoblade, who died last week following a battle with cancer.

Technoblade, real name Alex (he kept his last name private), was one of the world’s preeminent Minecraft YouTubers. More than 13 million people are still subscribed to his channel. Known for a playful spirit and for taking others on in Minecraft’s PvP scenarios, Technoblade was a central figure to the expansive Minecraft community. And as the new splash image suggests, he always will be.

Polygon has reached out to a Mojang representative to inquire about any further plans to recognize Technoblade.

Minecraft’s official Twitter account recognized Technoblade with a tribute shortly after his passing: “We have been trying to find the words, but all of us here at Minecraft are heartbroken over the loss of Technoblade,” the tweet said. “He meant so much to our community and brought so much joy.”

Technoblade’s numerous fans have been advocating for more ways to memorialize the streamer. Several responded to the Minecraft’s tweet with an image of a crowned pig to use in the game — suggesting that be added to the in-game world. Fans have also suggested that the game use “Technoblade never dies!” in the randomized splash text the game presents each time you log in.

