Xbox will again focus on its next 12 months at Gamescom 2022

Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox will be present at Gamescom 2022 in Germany in August, and said it will be focusing on providing updates on previously announced games.

In a statement to press, Microsoft said, “We’re excited to confirm that Xbox will be back on the show floor at Gamescom 2022 in Cologne, Germany. Fans in Europe and around the world can expect updates on some announced games coming to Xbox in the next 12 months.”

The focus on “the next 12 months” mirrors the messaging from June’s Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, which concentrated on gameplay footage and concrete information on games coming in 2022 and (mostly) early 2023, rather than splashy reveals of far-off titles.

Xbox exclusives presented in that showcase that might make a further appearance at Gamescom include Starfield, Redfall, the new Forza Motorsport, and Minecraft Legends. Given the traditional focus of the German show on strategy games, the Civilization-style Ara: History Untold is a good bet.

As well as presenting its wares on the show floor at Gamescom, Xbox is likely to be part of the Geoff Keighley-hosted Opening Night Live livestream. It’s possible that it will also host some streams of its own.

Even though Microsoft appears to rule out making any major announcements at the show, Xbox’s presence at Gamescom will come as a relief for the event’s organizers. Sony, Nintendo, Activision Blizzard and Take Two have all said they will not attend this year. As it stands, Ubisoft and Bandai Namco are the only other major publishers set to exhibit at the show.