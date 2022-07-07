 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bowser is getting his own massive $269.99 Lego set

King Koopa’s set contains a whopping 2,807 pieces

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Mighty Bowser Lego set sits on a table, looking menacing Image: Lego/Nintendo

Bowser, Mario’s longtime frenemy and the Mushroom Kingdom's handsomest antagonist, is getting a massive Lego set later this year.

Lego will release “The Mighty Bowser” set on Oct. 1, and it’ll run builders $269.99. But like most expensive Lego sets, this Bowser build comes with 2,807 pieces, so it’s going to take a while to put together.

While this giant Bowser set may look like it’s just a model for adult builders — much like the giant NES set — the lizard king is a bit more interactive. Hidden on his shell are special buttons, which allow builders to move and pose Bowser. The shell also contains a special trigger that opens Bowser’s mouth. When held down long enough, the trigger will also cause Bowser to spit a fireball, which should elicit an all-too-familiar feeling for Mario fans.

In addition to his various poses, this giant Bowser also interacts with the Lego Mario, Lego Luigi, and Lego Peach figures. There’s a special POW block hidden in his platform, and Bowser can knock over his towers to add to the immersion. But unlike these Lego Mario toys (which are cute, but don’t look great on a shelf), The Mighty Bowser serves a dual function; he is both a toy and an impressive model for a shelf in some 30-year-old’s home office.

While this isn’t the first time Bowser has shown up in a Mario-themed Lego set — he features heavily in the aforementioned Lego Mario builds and has his own secret compartment in the Question Mark Block set — it’s certainly his biggest appearance yet. Now Lego just needs to release a giant Mario to throw this Bowser around, or at least a really big kart for The Mighty Bowser to sit in.

  • Photo: Nintendo/The Lego Group
  • Photo: Nintendo/The Lego Group
  • Photo: Nintendo/The Lego Group
  • Photo: Nintendo/The Lego Group
  • Photo: Nintendo/The Lego Group
  • Photo: Nintendo/The Lego Group

Loading comments...

The Latest

Look elegant and punch your bullies in Uniqlo’s new Spy x Family collab

By Zosha Millman
/ new

How to beat the final boss and unlock the Great Gospel in Vampire Survivors

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Thor: Love and Thunder’s post-credits scene introduces some competition

By Austen Goslin and Susana Polo
/ new

Behold the gameplay for Lord of the Rings: Gollum, precious

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

D&D adventure ‘Wages of Vice’ explores greed and grief in the Radiant Citadel

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Apex Legends gets another mobile-first legend: a DJ with a deadly Bluetooth speaker-bot

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon