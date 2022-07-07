Cursed to Golf, Cult of the Lamb, Sea of Stars and other cool PlayStation indies get new trailers

Sony revealed several new trailers on Thursday for upcoming indie games coming to PlayStation consoles. There’s a wealth of great games and genuine surprises here, including Inscryption coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. For the most part, the games are slated for release this year.

Here’s a look at all seven of the PlayStation indie titles highlighted.

Inscryption

Inscryption is finally coming to consoles after achieving critical acclaim in 2021. A unique blend of interactive storytelling, found footage, card game mechanics, and escape room puzzle-solving, the PlayStation release of Daniel Mullins’ roguelike deck-building horror game will include atmospheric lighting and audio, and haptic feedback.

Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars is a turn-based RPG inspired by classic games like Final Fantasy but with a modern spin. Players take on the role of two “Children of the Solstice,” who combine their respective sun and moon-based powers to perform deadly Eclipse Magic to vanquish the monstrous creations of an evil alchemist known as The Fleshmancer.

Sea of Stars is coming to PS4 and PS5 in 2023.

SCHiM

SCHiM is a stylish 3D platforming game where players control a frog-like creature as they traverse a modern cityscape by jumping from shadow to shadow.

SCHiM is coming to PS4 and PS5 in 2023.

Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb is a action roguelike dungeon crawler where players assume the role of the Lamb, a cult leader and harbringer of doom, as they hack and slash their way through randomly generated dungeons to find new followers and resources to build their cult.

Cult of the Lamb is coming to PS4 and PS5 on Aug. 11.

Signalis

Signalis is a survival horror action game set in a dystopian sci-fi world where players must scavenge the corners of an abandoned off-world facility, battle terrifying creatures, and unravel a cosmic horror mystery.

Signalis is coming to PS4 on Oct. 27.

The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition

Originally released in 2016 on PS4 as a free-to-play game, The Tomorrow Children is a resource management and town building simulator where players must rebuild society and explore a Soviet-inspired post-apocalyptic dystopian world known as the Void.

The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition is coming to PS5 on Sept. 6.

Cursed to Golf

Cursed to Golf is a side-scrolling golf roguelike game where players must swing their way out of Golf Purgatory by playing through 18 randomly generated dungeon-like courses while collecting power-ups and upgrades.

Cursed to Golf is coming to PS4 and PS5 on Aug. 18.