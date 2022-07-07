2021 game of the year Inscryption heading to PS4 and PS5 with bonus features

2021’s best card game is headed to consoles, as developer Daniel Mullions Games and publisher Devolver Digital announced Thursday that Inscryption is heading to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

A card game that puts a heavy focus on its story, world, and everything that happens around the cards themselves, Inscryption is all about messing with players’ expectations. Creator Daniel Mullins describes it as “part deck-building roguelike, part escape-room puzzler and part psychological horror.”

For PS4 and PS5 players, the game will include a few bonus features, such as the voice of your companion coming from the speaker inside a DualShock 4 or DualSense controller, as well as the lights on those controllers matching what happens in the game. On PS5, the DualSense controller will offer haptic feedback.

Devolver Digital did not announce a release date for the PlayStation versions of Inscryption, saying on Twitter, “we’re genuinely not sure on a release date yet.”

Inscryption launched to high acclaim in 2021 on Windows PC. Polygon’s staff voted it as our game of the year, with reviews editor Mike Mahardy saying, “when Inscryption is at its best, and its genre-blending systems are feeding into its narrative, and its deck-building mechanics are telling a story the likes of which can only be told through interactivity, there’s nothing else like it.”