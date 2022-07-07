 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2021 game of the year Inscryption heading to PS4 and PS5 with bonus features

Now with in-controller voice and haptic feedback

By Matt Leone
/ new

2021’s best card game is headed to consoles, as developer Daniel Mullions Games and publisher Devolver Digital announced Thursday that Inscryption is heading to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

A card game that puts a heavy focus on its story, world, and everything that happens around the cards themselves, Inscryption is all about messing with players’ expectations. Creator Daniel Mullins describes it as “part deck-building roguelike, part escape-room puzzler and part psychological horror.”

For PS4 and PS5 players, the game will include a few bonus features, such as the voice of your companion coming from the speaker inside a DualShock 4 or DualSense controller, as well as the lights on those controllers matching what happens in the game. On PS5, the DualSense controller will offer haptic feedback.

Devolver Digital did not announce a release date for the PlayStation versions of Inscryption, saying on Twitter, “we’re genuinely not sure on a release date yet.”

Inscryption launched to high acclaim in 2021 on Windows PC. Polygon’s staff voted it as our game of the year, with reviews editor Mike Mahardy saying, “when Inscryption is at its best, and its genre-blending systems are feeding into its narrative, and its deck-building mechanics are telling a story the likes of which can only be told through interactivity, there’s nothing else like it.”

Loading comments...

The Latest

Look elegant and punch your bullies in Uniqlo’s new Spy x Family collab

By Zosha Millman
/ new

How to beat the final boss and unlock the Great Gospel in Vampire Survivors

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Thor: Love and Thunder’s post-credits scene introduces some competition

By Austen Goslin and Susana Polo
/ new

Behold the gameplay for Lord of the Rings: Gollum, precious

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

D&D adventure ‘Wages of Vice’ explores greed and grief in the Radiant Citadel

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Apex Legends gets another mobile-first legend: a DJ with a deadly Bluetooth speaker-bot

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon