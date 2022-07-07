 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Popular streamer LilyPichu takes exclusive deal with YouTube

Her streams will be hosted exclusively on YouTube starting Friday

By Ana Diaz
LilyPichu has announced a deal to stream on YouTube exclusively. Her move marks yet another popular streamer joining the ranks of content creators who have accepted exclusive deals with the video sharing site. Lily announced the news via a playful video on her Twitter and YouTube channel Thursday. Starting Friday, fans can find her streams only on YouTube.

Lily shared a cute and cheeky announcement video. In it, she struggles to pick between a purple and red button representing the choice between Twitch and YouTube. In it, her two Pomeranians, Temmie and DaVinky, make the final call and pick YouTube. “I had so much fun on twitch, I can’t wait to have just as much fun on youtube!!!,” Lily wrote in a tweet announcing the news.

Lily is a member of OfflineTV, a group of popular content creators that includes well-known creators like Pokimane and DisguisedToast — many of whom host popular channels on both YouTube and Twitch. A variety streamer, Lily streams video games, and is also known for singing and her work as a voice actor. Previously, she played Sayu in the English language version of Genshin Impact. At time of publication, she has over 2.5 million followers on Twitch.

Lily is far from the only popular streamer to move to YouTube exclusively in the past few years. Sykkuno, who is not a member of OTV but regularly collaborates with Lily, announced his move to YouTube early May. Additionally, other popular streamers like Jack “CouRage” Dunlop, Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar, and Ludwig Ahgren have all moved their streams to YouTube.

