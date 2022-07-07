 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reunite in Marvel’s Echo series on Disney Plus

The series is set to premiere in 2023

By Toussaint Egan
/ new
Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in his black ninja costume looking at the red daredevil costume from the 2015 Daredevil series.
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in the Daredevil live-action series
Image: David Lee/Netflix

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will be reprising their roles as Daredevil and Kingpin in the upcoming MCU television series Echo.

The series takes place after the events of Hawkeye and stars Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, a deaf Native American woman with the power to perfectly copy another person’s movements. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will feature a plotline where Matt Murdock, the blind attorney and secret vigilante Daredevil played by Charlie Cox, will be searching for an old ally, reportedly Jessica Jones, the Marvel Comics character played by Krysten Ritter.

It’s been six months since Marvel’s live-action superhero series including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage were added to Disney Plus after leaving Netflix, and since then Marvel Studios has slowly but steadily reintroduced characters from these shows into the MCU. Charlie Cox had a brief cameo appearance as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while D’Onofrio’s Kingpin made a surprise appearance as the secret villain of Hawkeye.

The news of Cox and D’Onofrio’s continued contribution to the MCU is the latest in a series of announcements pointing to the future of Marvel’s slate of live-action superhero films and shows.

Echo is scheduled to premiere in 2023 on Disney Plus.

Next Up In Marvel

Loading comments...

The Latest

Look elegant and punch your bullies in Uniqlo’s new Spy x Family collab

By Zosha Millman
/ new

How to beat the final boss and unlock the Great Gospel in Vampire Survivors

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Thor: Love and Thunder’s post-credits scene introduces some competition

By Austen Goslin and Susana Polo
/ new

Behold the gameplay for Lord of the Rings: Gollum, precious

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

D&D adventure ‘Wages of Vice’ explores greed and grief in the Radiant Citadel

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Apex Legends gets another mobile-first legend: a DJ with a deadly Bluetooth speaker-bot

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon