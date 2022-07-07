Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reunite in Marvel’s Echo series on Disney Plus

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will be reprising their roles as Daredevil and Kingpin in the upcoming MCU television series Echo.

The series takes place after the events of Hawkeye and stars Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, a deaf Native American woman with the power to perfectly copy another person’s movements. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will feature a plotline where Matt Murdock, the blind attorney and secret vigilante Daredevil played by Charlie Cox, will be searching for an old ally, reportedly Jessica Jones, the Marvel Comics character played by Krysten Ritter.

It’s been six months since Marvel’s live-action superhero series including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage were added to Disney Plus after leaving Netflix, and since then Marvel Studios has slowly but steadily reintroduced characters from these shows into the MCU. Charlie Cox had a brief cameo appearance as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while D’Onofrio’s Kingpin made a surprise appearance as the secret villain of Hawkeye.

The news of Cox and D’Onofrio’s continued contribution to the MCU is the latest in a series of announcements pointing to the future of Marvel’s slate of live-action superhero films and shows.

Echo is scheduled to premiere in 2023 on Disney Plus.