Welcome to Polygon Summer Camp!

We’re in the thick of summer, but let’s say you’re stuck at home, pining for the days when you could spend these three months just kicking back. But, you know, you’ve got a job, responsibilities, major drag stuff like that.

That’s where Polygon Summer Camp comes in! Over the next few weeks we’ll be bringing you on a digital tour with a collection of stories and videos that are sure to bring the chill vibes of summer right to your doorstep.

[Click here to explore the interactive map!]

For example, remember how awesome it was to make Perler bead creations? We’ll walk you through the steps you need to craft your own Perler Pokémon.

We’re roasting marshmallows in Outer Wilds, and bemoaning dead save files (and other scary stories).

And while you’re with us, why not dive into some more competitive arts & crafts with Clay-A-Rama with the Polygon video team?

In short, there’s plenty to see and do. So what’s the holdup? Find your new bunkmates, get out there, and have some fun!