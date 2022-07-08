Pokémon Puzzle League is coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Pokémon Puzzle League is making its way to Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass subscription service. Nintendo announced the game’s impending arrival on Thursday with a trailer for the Nintendo 64 game. The trailer also revealed that the game is set for release on July 15.

Pokémon Puzzle League was originally released for Nintendo 64 in 2000. The game contains the tile-matching gameplay of the Puzzle League franchise — which launched with Super NES game Tetris Attack (aka Panel de Pon) — with the characters and monsters from the early seasons of the Pokémon anime, as well as a few things from the games as well. Pokémon Puzzle League lets players go head to head, competing for the best matches and the highest score.

Pokémon Puzzle League will be the 17th N64 game included as part of the premium tier of a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, following last month’s release of Pokémon Snap.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack costs $49.99 annually for an individual user, and $79.99 annually for a family plan (for up to eight users). In addition to a library of N64 games, higher-priced tier of Nintendo Switch Online also grants access to Sega Genesis games, as well as the Happy Home Paradise add-on for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass, and Splatoon 2’s Octo Expansion.