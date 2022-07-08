Netflix’s new Korean action movie is about an amnesiac with a bomb in his head

Netflix’s upcoming Korean action movie Carter, which lands on the platform Aug. 5, has a new trailer and in brief: It rules.

Starring Joo Won (Bridal Mask), the trailer also shows a brief glimpse of what looks like Mike Colter (Luke Cage). Joo plays a man who wakes up with no memories, months into a deadly pandemic. There’s a voice in his head giving him directions, and promising to blow him up if he doesn’t follow them.

The movie seems to play off a few action movie tropes — the amnesiac hero who doesn’t know what he’s doing or why, as well as the Crank (or Suicide Squad, if you prefer) approach of “also you will die if you don’t do what we tell you.” It’s an intriguing set-up for an action thriller, and the brief glimpses from the trailer make it look like it’s going to be an exciting one.

Another reason to get excited about this one: director Jung Byung-gil. Best known for his previous movie, The Villainess (currently available on Peacock and Tubi), he’s shot some of the most exciting and innovative action sequences of the last decade. His next project will be his first in Hollywood — an adaptation of the comic Afterburn starring Gerard Butler.

It’s going to be a good month of action movies, with the Predator prequel Prey hitting Hulu on Aug. 5 as well, and Netflix’s vampire movie Day Shift, starring Jamie Foxx, a week later.