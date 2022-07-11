Genshin Impact’s next big update is all about Fatui’s Harbingers

As Genshin Impact players prepare for the 2.8 “Summer Fantasia” update on Tuesday, Hoyoverse has already started teasing the game’s next major patch: 3.0.

Sunday, Hoyoverse posted an over-four minute trailer for the Sumeru update. But instead of focusing on the new in-game content coming with the 3.0 update, the trailer is all about the Fatui Harbingers and the game’s upcoming story beats.

In the trailer, several of the Fatui Harbingers — a council of baddies in the Genshin Impact world — have gathered for a funeral. One of their own, Signora, died during the game’s Inazuma update. But in addition to paying their respects to their comrade, the Harbingers are also meeting up to talk about their next steps.

After a lot of menacing chatter, the trailer fades to black, shows the Genshin Impact logo, and fades back up with a final teaser. Then we see an upcoming character, Collei, wake up from what appears to be a nightmare.

While isn’t in the game just yet, she has appeared in the Genshin manga. She’ll be a bow-wielding Dendro character once Genshin Impact’s 3.0 update hits sometime in the next few weeks. In addition to Collei, the Genshin Impact Twitter account has revealed two other characters coming in 3.0: Tighnari — another Dendro character — and an Electro character named Dori.