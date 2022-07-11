 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Halo Infinite’s co-op isn’t out today actually, but it’s still on the way

It could come as early as this week

By Petrana Radulovic
a dark-haired bearded man and Master Chief look to the right in Halo Infinite Image: 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios

The beta release of Halo Infinite’s campaign co-opt didn’t actually come out today. The highly anticipated feature is still on the way, but 343 Industries community director Brian Jarrard clarified the confusion behind the release date on Twitter.

“While we always said our ‘target was the week of July 11,’ many sites reported it simply as ‘starting July 11,’” he wrote. “Still hoping for this week, but it will not start today.”

He went on to detail some issues that the developers were facing.

Previously many outlets — including Polygon — reported that the 10 day test period for Halo Infinite’s co-op would begin on July 11. While 343 Industries is hoping to launch the beta this week, there is a possibility it could be delayed. The full launch of the campaign co-op is still expected later this year. The feature, along with a level editor, has been delayed a few times since Halo Infinite launched last December.

Whenever it does come out, the beta will be available to players signed up for the Xbox Insider Program. Steam users had a deadline of July 5, but those playing elsewhere can still sign up before the beta does launch.

