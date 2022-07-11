Battlefield 3’s impressive Reality Mod launches next week

A highly anticipated Battlefield 3 mod now has a release date: July 17. On that day, PC players may download the Battlefield 3 Reality Mod, a seven-year project inspired by Battlefield 2’s “Project Reality” mod.

Players will need Battlefield 3 and all of its premium downloadable content, on PC, to play the BF3 Reality Mod. “Reality” here means more than just a visual upgrade to a 2011 game. The gameplay overhaul focuses on teamwork, communication, and combined arms tactics. “It’s set in the real world starting from the end of the Cold War to modern day conflicts,” the mod team says.

In addition to the reworked gameplay (and a UI to support the more tactical focus), Battlefield 3 Reality Mod also promises a 24-hour day-night cycle with dynamic weather, battles supporting more than 100 players, and multiple in-game radio channels, including positional audio.

In other words, even though it took a team of 80 contributors seven years to build, Battlefield 3 Reality Mod looks like the best modern-setting Battlefield sequel we’ll get, considering the delays and other problems seen with the launch of last November’s Battlefield 2042.

Officially, this is version 0.1, and as this mod is not endorsed or supported by Electronic Arts or DICE at all, don’t go looking to them if problems develop. “Please be prepared that during this journey, the dev team might be forced to make some difficult decisions,” the modders noted in their vision statement.

The team’s official website will have more information about how to get and install the mod closer to launch day.