Nightwing broodily narrates the new Harley Quinn trailer — and she isn’t here for it

Harley and Ivy have returned to Gotham, after all the banging they’ve been doing, and boy there’s some big changes happening in town.

The trailer begins with a very serious voiceover from Nightwing (voiced by What We Do in the Shadows’ Harvey Guillén), who is returning to Gotham City to bring it some much needed justice — but Harley immediately interrupts him and brings the show right back to its wacky R-Rated hijinks.

While Poison Ivy wants to take over Gotham and return it to nature, Joke wants to run for mayor. In the previous season, a memory-wiped Joker found love with a nurse and her two children. He returned to his Joker persona, but he just wants to be a good father figure now! And that involves becoming mayor. Yes, a very violent mayor, but someone his family can be proud of.

And in case you were hoping to see more very serious Nightwing, just wait till the end.

Harley Quinn season 3 premieres on HBO Max on July 28.