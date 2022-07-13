PlayStation Plus’ Extra and Premium July lineup offers Stray, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and more

The first monthly update for the new PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium service tiers delivers five Assassin’s Creed titles, along with Marvel’s Avengers, Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the previously confirmed cyberpunk platform-puzzler Stray.

The new additions, available beginning July 19 to PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers, are:

Stray (PS4 and PS5)

Marvel’s Avengers (PS4 and PS5)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade and Episode Intermission (PS5 only)

Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection

Saints Row 4: Re-Elected

Saints Row Gat out of Hell

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (PS5 only)

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure

Jumanji The Video Game

Paw Patrol on a Roll!

ReadySet Heroes

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers get access to those games as well as two PSP titles playable on console:

No Heroes Allowed!

LocoRoco Midnight Carnival

Stray, which is also launching for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC on the same day, had its launch date confirmed at June’s State of Play online event. In it, players are a cat surviving in a dystopian city, pushing, moving, and knocking items off ledges to solve its many visual puzzles.

Marvel’s Avengers, from Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix, launched in 2020. It’s an ensemble brawler whose playable roster now stands at 11 heroes following several rounds of post-launch support.

The Ezio Collection is a remastered anthology comprising Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed: Revelations. It includes two short films, Assassin’s Creed: Embers and Assassin’s Creed Lineage.

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry was a 2014 spinoff that concluded the colonial era/Age of Piracy story arc begun in Assassin’s Creed 3 and continued with Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag and Rogue.

The new format of PlayStation Plus launched in June, hoping to entice existing PlayStation Plus subscribers to upgrade to Extra or Premium service tiers, which absorbed most of the old PlayStation Now subscription library for streaming and download. PlayStation Plus Extra costs $14.99 per month; Premium costs $17.99 a month.

PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers get access to 400 PS4 and PS5 games; PS Plus Premium adds another 300 games, which include titles for PlayStation, PS2, and PlayStation Portable.