Bodies Bodies Bodies looks like Euphoria meets Among Us in new trailer

A group of rich 20-somethings... and Lee Pace

By Petrana Radulovic
There is nothing quite as terrifying as attending a weekend-long party thrown by your girlfriend’s snobby, elite friends — except when people actually start dying at said party.

In a new trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies, Bee (played by Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’s Maria Bakalova) joins her rich girlfriend Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) at a hurricane party in a fancy, remote mansion. But the partying and drugs take a turn when he partygoers decide to play “bodies bodies bodies” — a murder-in-the-dark type of game, like Mafia or Werewolf. It all takes a horrible turn for the worse when someone actually ends up dead and it turns out that there is a real murderer among them. (An imposter, one could say).

Joining Stenberg and Bakalova are Lee Pace as the much older boyfriend of one of the partygoers, and Pete Davidson as David, Sophie’s excessively wealthy childhood friend. There is also a banging new song by Charli XCX highlighted in the trailer.

Bodies Bodies Bodies comes out in select theaters on Aug. 5, before hitting theaters everywhere on Aug. 12.

