Everything coming with League of Legends’ Star Guardians summer event

The Star Guardians are coming to League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, and a new merch line. Star Guardians is the League alternate universe where familiar and popular characters are reimagined as high school students who live double lives as magical girls. The Star Guardian event starts on July 14 and will last for 10 weeks, with both in-game content and out-of-game events accompanying the new skins.

The magical girl genre (mahō shōjo) is about empowering young women, showing off their strong friendships, and pitting them against great evils. Star Guardians champions are empowered by the First Star and fight against cosmic threats — and, occasionally, each other. This is the fourth iteration of the Star Guardians event, and here’s what fans can expect.

First, there will be a song and music video launching on YouTube called Everything Goes On by songwriter, vocalist, and producer Porter Robinson.

League of Legends will be getting 12 new Star Guardian Skins and an in-client narrative experience called Star Guardian: Another Sky. Another Sky looks like it builds on previous events like Spirit Blossom and Sentinels of Light to tell a story with the freedom of an alternate universe, free of mainline lore. Riot describes Another Sky in its announcement, writing:

Through games of LoL and TFT, players will progress through a compelling story of love and loss, forgiveness and friendship through the eyes of a brand new crew led by Akali and Kai’Sa. At the same time, by completing in-game champion missions, they’ll increase their “bond” with the various Guardians, unlocking rewards and discovering new stories along the way.

Nilah, the Joy Unbound, is the game’s newest champion, and she’ll be one of the new Star Guardians along with Ekko, Sona, Taliyah, Quinn and Rell. Akali and Kai’Sa are getting new legendary skins with new voiceover, and Star Nemesis Morgana and Fiddlesticks serve as fearsome antagonists. Collectors will also be able to earn Prestige Star Guardian Ekko and Syndra.

Wild Rift, the mobile adaptation of League of Legends, is getting its own in-client narrative experience. In a similar setup to Sentinels of Light, players can play through both campaigns in order to appreciate the full scope of everything going on with the Star Guardians. Wild Rift will debut Star Guardian Orianna, Seraphine, Ahri, Senna, Xayah, Rakan, and Miss Fortune. Xayah and Rakan, who were released as corrupted Star Guardians, seem to take a face turn with the new Redeemed Star Guardian Xayah and Rakan skins.

Players will witness Xayah’s journey to save Rakan first-hand with the help of some brand new Star Guardians. They’ll level up their squad and their familiars through a series of in-game missions, battle chaos monsters in combat encounters, and follow the fearless Guardians as they learn to forgive and forge new friendships.

Legends of Runeterra, Riot’s digital card game, will have its own Star Guardians and boards. Gwen, Kai’Sa, Jinx, Senna, Quinn, Taliyah, Lulu, and Soraka will receive Star Guardian skins for their Champion cards.

The event also comes with a host of event passes, cosmetics, and merchandise. We’ve already seen Sessions: Star Guardian Taliyah, which is a creator-safe chill ambient album that depicts Taliyah at the mall, alternatively being haunted by and hanging out with Star Nemesis Fiddlesticks. Riot will be donating 20% of all proceeds from the Star Guardian Event Pass, as well as 100% of proceeds from Star Guardian Taliyah and her assorted bundles, to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund in partnership with ImpactAssets.

Players can also pick up Star Guardian Zoe and Jinx figures from Good Smile company, Star Guardian pillows from Secretlab, and friendship bracelets, rings, and lockets from RockLove Jewelry.