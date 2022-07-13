This ramen is still in development, but it sure looks tasty

You know when you’re watching a Studio Ghibli movie and you just want to eat the food? That’s the reaction I had to Harry Alisavakis’ clip showing off his visual effects work on an animation of a glistening bowl of ramen. In a short video, he demos the highest possible soup technology, with a delicious looking broth layered on top of noodles.

We have soup and more in Cool WIP, Polygon’s roundup of eye-catching clips and screenshots of works in progress. In this column, the Polygon staff scours the internet for the most interesting games still under construction to give you a sampler of the coolest up-and-coming projects.

This week, we have a runner who’s faster than Sonic himself, a colorful sci-fi game, a first-person shooter that takes place in a family computer, and a developer who makes cute content about 3D art.

Ramen never looked so tasty

~Ramen time~



The latest #TechnicallyAChallenge theme is "Food" so I tried making some of these delicious-looking anime ramen ✨



It made me quite hungry making it, so I guess I did something right #unity3d #madewithunity #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/FVoORW4XPQ — Harry (@HarryAlisavakis) July 9, 2022

Harry Alisavakis is a developer and visual effects artist who works at a studio called Jumpship. In his off time, he runs a Discord server called Technically Speaking where developers take on challenges like making certain kinds of models or effects. This week, he shared an animation of ramen that he had been tinkering with. Another clip in the Twitter thread demonstrates how he can drag the broth up and away from the noodles in the soup. Just call it deconstructed ramen! You can check out more of his work on his website.

Sonic wishes he could run this fast

We’ve been working on the first playable character for Haste! The Courier! pic.twitter.com/sCDtZORb71 — wilhelm nylund (@wilnyl) June 15, 2022

Wilhelm Nylund shared an absolutely energy-filled game called Haste: Broken Worlds. The clip showed off what Nylund said was the game’s first playable character. In footage of the game so far, we can see its character soar through the environment at a dizzying speed. It looks smooth as hell, and I’ll be keeping an eye on it as Nylund and the rest of the team at Landfall continue to work on it.

Candy-colored sci-fi world

Covetthatjam posted a clip of a work in progress called Project Hemlock. The short video shows a robot-like character throwing punches as it walks through a brightly colored sci-fi environment. The entire project looks absolutely stunning — another clip showed off some of its bizarre world, complete with satellites the size of skyscrapers. It’s early in development so there aren’t a ton of details, but the developer regularly posts updates on Twitter.

A first-person shooter, but in your family computer

I'm prototyping an FPS that takes place in your old family computer! #unity3d #gamedev pic.twitter.com/sNasPIcCS0 — craigz (@thatscraigz) July 12, 2022

Here’s a cute idea: a first-person shooter that takes place within the digital cyberspace of a family computer. In it, you play as a JPEG file that’s fighting its way through enemies inspired by desktop files like PDFs. Craigz posted a clip showing the protagonist firing off arrows to open or “compress” files to beat them. It looks like it’s in the early stages of development, but you can check out more of Craigz’s work on Twitter.

I didn’t care about Blender until literally just now

if you remember Blender 2.7 your knees hurt



enjoy whatever the hell this is #b3d #blender3d pic.twitter.com/ua8uXv03xk — Savannah Shire (@savannahXYZart) July 6, 2022

The average person might not know that much about Blender, a software used to make 3D models. This was true for me — until I discovered Savannah Shire’s content. The artist makes content via a cute clay-like 3D character who sings a little song about Blender to the melody of “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire, as they reminiscence about the software. It opened my world to the woes of 3D artists, but also it’s just really dang cute. I’m looking forward to learning more about game development through their content.