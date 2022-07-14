Netflix announces new board games for Stranger Things and other hit shows

Get ready for some of the most popular Netflix series to make the leap to the most old-school of platforms: board games. Netflix and tabletop giant Asmodee have announced Squid Game, Ozark, and Stranger Things: Attack of the Mind Flayer, three new board games based on the shows they share their names with.

In a news release, the companies said that “each title features fun, easy-to-learn gameplay based on themes and locations found in their respective series,” suggesting that the titles are aiming for an easy transition from streaming to cardboard, perhaps as a gateway to more involved games.

Descriptions for each game are below:

Ozark

Ozark is a territory control game for 2-5 players. Choose a faction, vie for money, and then influence and control locations from the series like Lickety Splitz and the Missouri Belle. The player with the most stashed money at the end of the game wins! Who can launder the most money, you or the Byrdes? Ozark is developed by Mixlore and will launch with an MSRP of $24.86.

Squid Game

Bring home the international sensation, competing for victory and survival in Squid Game. In this 3-6 players game, each contestant has a team of up to 12 members and competes in six games featured on the show: Red Light/Green Light, Dalgona, Tug of War, Marbles, Glass Bridge and Squid Game. The first team member to reach the Squid Head after completing all the games wins. Squid Game is developed by Mixlore and will launch with an MSRP of $24.86.

Stranger Things: Attack of the Mind Flayer

Stranger Things: Attack of the Mind Flayer brings the terrifying psychic powers of the Mind Flayer to the social deduction genre for an Upside Down good time. A hidden role game designed for 4-10 players, two teams go head-to-head and uncover who is sane and who has been possessed by the Mind Flayer. Stranger Things: Attack of the Mind Flayer is developed by Repos Production and will launch with an MSRP of $24.86.

All three games will go on sale July 30 and be available exclusively at Walmart at an MSRP of $24.86.