Age of Empires 4 gets a quality-of-life goodie bag in newest update

Season 2 of Age of Empires 4 is here. With this latest update, which launched Tuesday, comes a a special event, a new map, and a handful of new quality-of-life changes to help improve players’ overall experience.

The new map is a forested area called The Pit, and the new event awards the usual collection of digital items, like coats of arms. As for more technical changes, an up-or-down voting system lets players rank which maps they do or don’t want to play in either Quick or Ranked matches. The Relic Entertainment team also made it easier for players to tweak their controls, assign hotkeys, and remap commands in general. The latest patch also adds a “panoramic view” to give players a better birds’ eye view of their glorious civilizations.

Developers noted that after the latest update, game saves and replays from previous versions of Age of Empires 4 will no longer be usable — although campaign progress will not be lost, they said. “While we do our best effort to minimize impact on saves, Campaign and Skirmish saves from the previous patch are impacted and will no longer be accessible after you update.”

Age of Empires 4 is the next installment of the historical real-time strategy series from Relic and World’s Edge. It launched for Windows PC in October and is currently available for PC Game Pass subscribers. Age of Empires 4 takes place in medieval times, where players manage resources to grow their empires as efficiently and quickly as possible. The game also has competitive modes, which include duels, team games, or free-for-all warfare with other civilizations. All of these can be played offline against AI opponents, or online with other players.

The developers also made several minute changes to other aspects of the game, which can be found on the game’s official website.