Skate 4 devs kindly ask folks to stop playing a leaked build

No skating allowed ... yet

By Toussaint Egan
/ new
Skate 3 screenshot Image: EA Black Box/Electronic Arts

Fans of Skate, the extreme skateboarding sports game series from Electronic Arts, are champing at the bit to play the upcoming sequel first announced back in 2020. So much, in fact, they’re playing an internal build of the game that recently leaked, and the developers kindly want them to stop.

In a blog update on the official Skate website, developer Full Circle thanked players for the enthusiastic response to the “pre-pre-pre-alpha” trailer released in June and the amount of participants who have signed up to playtest the game. That’s great! Unfortunately, that good news was dampened by the developer having to also address players downloading an unfinished build of the game from September 2021 that appears to have first leaked as far back as April of this year.

“We’re aware of an earlier version of the game that has been distributed without our authorization. This build is from September 2021 and was never intended for external use,” the developer said. “While we understand you’re excited to get into the game, we encourage you to be careful when downloading files from unknown sources (and remind you of the potential consequences of breaking EA’s Terms of Service).”

The update ends reminding folks excited for the new Skate that the best way to play the game early is by signing up for EA’s insider playtesting program.

