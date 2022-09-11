 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime gets a trailer, release date

Ichigo Kurosaki is looking better than ever

By Ana Diaz
Studio Pierrot released a new trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War on Sunday, as the anime revival inches closer to its October release window. The new look teased Ichigo Kurosaki’s next adventure as he barrels towards a full-on war with the all-powerful Yhwach in the next arc. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is set for release on Oct. 10.

Judging from what we know so far, Thousand-Year Blood War looks like it will pick up after the events of the original anime and will adapt the final arc of the manga for viewers.

The manga serialization of Bleach ended in 2016 with a proper conclusion to the story. The anime however, ended mid-story in 2014 with the Lost Substitute Shinigami arc. While fans have split opinions on the final arc that Thousand-Year Blood War will be based on, it’s exciting to know that the beloved series will finally be shown to its entirety.

Studio Pierrot is creating Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War with Tomohisa Taguchi (Twin Star Exorcists) serving as the director, and character designs from Bleach anime veteran Masashi Kudo.

