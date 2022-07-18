 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Warframe’s creators are making a new fantasy MMO called Soulframe

The DNA of Warframe in a new fantasy project

By Cass Marshall
/ new
A warrior stands in front of a giant wolf in the teaser trailer for Soulframe Image: Airship Syndicate/Digital Extremes

Saturday at TennoCon, Warframe developer Digital Extremes showed plenty of new content coming to its sci-fi ninja-flipping MMO, then revealed another surprise: a “free-to-play action hybrid-MMORPG” called Soulframe.

Soulframe is being developed by Digital Extremes, with some Warframe developers moving over to work on the new game. Soulframe looks quite similar to its sci-fi sibling, but the game’s combat will focus on heavy melee attacks instead of running and gunning, which means players will be in the thick of the action. Soulframe creative director Geoff Crookes described the themes of the game as “nature and humanity colliding” and “ideas of restoration and exploration.” You can watch a slightly NSFW teaser trailer for Soulframe on YouTube.

Digital Extremes will continue to operate and maintain Warframe, with live operations and community director Rebecca Ford stepping in for Steve Sinclair as that game’s creative director. Sinclair and other Digital Extremes veterans will move to development and support for Soulframe.

Digital Extremes is also partnering with developer Airship Syndicate to develop a new fantasy MMO. While there are plenty of traditional fantasy elements, the setting is also powered by technology, allowing for a mix of swords, shields, magic, and high-powered artillery. We didn’t see too much of this new game, whereas Soulframe seems a little more fleshed out at this time.

Warframe has been active for nearly a decade, so Digital Extremes’ leadership has a proven track record in getting a live-service game to grow and develop. A release date for Soulframe was not announced.

Correction: A previous version of this article misstated that Airship Syndicate was developing Soulframe. Airship Syndicate is developing a second fantasy MMO published by Digital Extremes.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Warframe sends players down a time-loop rabbit hole in its next expansions

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Watch Dogs 2, Inside, and As Dusk Falls coming to Xbox Game Pass in July

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Resident Evil’s showrunner has an eye on other video game characters

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Genshin Impact Broken Isle Pyro pillar puzzle walkthrough

By Julia Lee
/ new

Genshin Impact ‘Blazin’ Trails’ Xinyan event water vein locations

By Julia Lee
/ new

How to get Fischl’s free skin in Genshin Impact

By Julia Lee
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon