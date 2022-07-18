Warframe’s creators are making a new fantasy MMO called Soulframe

Saturday at TennoCon, Warframe developer Digital Extremes showed plenty of new content coming to its sci-fi ninja-flipping MMO, then revealed another surprise: a “free-to-play action hybrid-MMORPG” called Soulframe.

Soulframe is being developed by Digital Extremes, with some Warframe developers moving over to work on the new game. Soulframe looks quite similar to its sci-fi sibling, but the game’s combat will focus on heavy melee attacks instead of running and gunning, which means players will be in the thick of the action. Soulframe creative director Geoff Crookes described the themes of the game as “nature and humanity colliding” and “ideas of restoration and exploration.” You can watch a slightly NSFW teaser trailer for Soulframe on YouTube.

Digital Extremes will continue to operate and maintain Warframe, with live operations and community director Rebecca Ford stepping in for Steve Sinclair as that game’s creative director. Sinclair and other Digital Extremes veterans will move to development and support for Soulframe.

Digital Extremes is also partnering with developer Airship Syndicate to develop a new fantasy MMO. While there are plenty of traditional fantasy elements, the setting is also powered by technology, allowing for a mix of swords, shields, magic, and high-powered artillery. We didn’t see too much of this new game, whereas Soulframe seems a little more fleshed out at this time.

Warframe has been active for nearly a decade, so Digital Extremes’ leadership has a proven track record in getting a live-service game to grow and develop. A release date for Soulframe was not announced.

Correction: A previous version of this article misstated that Airship Syndicate was developing Soulframe. Airship Syndicate is developing a second fantasy MMO published by Digital Extremes.