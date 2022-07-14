MultiVersus open beta launches this month

Warner Bros. announced today that MultiVersus, the upcoming free to play crossover fighting game from developer Player First Games, will be launching a free open beta available to all players on July 26. The open beta will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows PC with cross-play and cross-progression support across all platforms.

In a video announcement, game director Tony Huynh revealed that players who participated in the game’s closed alpha will be guaranteed entry to the early access open beta on July 19 and receive a code via email to redeem on the platform of their choosing. For players new to the game, early access admission to the open beta can be gained by linking their WB Games account to their Twitch account and watching streamers for the chance to win an early access code.

MultiVersus left quite the impression when the game was first revealed last year. A platform fighting game à la Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, the game focuses on team-based 2v2 battles and features an expansive roster of characters including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn from the DC universe; Shaggy from Scooby-Doo; Bugs Bunny; Arya Stark from Game of Thrones; Tom and Jerry; Finn and Jake the Dog from Adventure Time; and Steven Universe and Garnet, to name just a few. The game will also feature several familiar voice actors reprising their most famous roles, such as Kevin Conroy as Batman and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark.

MultiVersus will launch with “dedicated server-based rollback netcode and content-filled seasons,” according to the developer.