RimWorld is coming to consoles, along with all its tough choices

RimWorld Console Edition is coming to PS4 and Xbox One

By Cass Marshall
new
RimWorld - A colony in progress, powered by solar panels. Colonists move through the settlement, which is made up of a bedroom, armories, and other useful rooms for space survival. Image: Ludeon Studios/Double Eleven

RimWorld is a dense game, throwing challenges at the player that range from toxic blight and nuclear winters all the way through to furious alpaca hordes and bands of raiders. The colony management game is extremely modular when it comes to difficulty, allowing the player to either create a polite little settlement or struggle to survive on the far frontiers of space. And now it’s coming to consoles.

A trailer for the console version shows off some of these choices, covering everything from building materials to a prison break. RimWorld is a game that can quickly spin off the rails thanks to all the complicated factors at play, and losing is often part of the fun.

RimWorld Console Edition also comes with the Royalty DLC, which allows the player to rank up and enjoy the benefits of nobility — although having a high-ranking noble in your settlement can cause more problems than it solves, since they demand luxurious accommodations to match their position in society.

RimWorld is scheduled to release on July 29 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

