Yars: Recharged is Atari’s latest 50th anniversary surprise

The Atari 2600 bug shooter returns

By Matt Leone
Just over 40 years after the release of Atari 2600 bug shooter Yars’ Revenge, Atari announced Thursday that it’s bringing the game back with a remake called Yars: Recharged.

Developed by Adamvision Studios and SneakyBox, the game will give a modern look and feel to the 2600 classic, with new features such as a boss rush mode, new power-ups, and local co-op play. As you can see in the announcement trailer, Atari is playing up the game’s style and pacing, calling the game a “trance shooter.”

This isn’t the first time Atari has attempted to revive the Yars brand. Over the years, Atari has released an Xbox Live Arcade remake, a prequel on Facebook, and a sequel on the Atari Flashback 2 console, though none of them had the same impact as the original.

This announcement follows June’s reveal of Atari Mania, a package of Atari-themed microgames, and Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, a collection of more than 90 games from Atari’s history. As the latest in Atari’s recharged series, Yars: Recharged follows updated versions of Asteroids, Black Widow, Breakout, Centipede, and Gravitar.

Yars: Recharged is scheduled to arrive on Atari VCS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in Q3 2022, with the game’s Steam page listing an Aug. 23 date.

