Halo Infinite campaign co-op launches in public testing

After a series of delays, campaign co-op and mission replay are coming

By Nicole Carpenter
A group of Spartans (Master Chief) fight cooperatively in a still from Halo Infinite. Image: 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios

Halo Infinite’s campaign co-op and mission replay features are out for their test run on Friday, developer 343 Industries announced. The test period will run from July 15 to Aug. 1.

Campaign co-op has been delayed repeatedly since — and well before — Halo Infinite’s launch last year. Without the highly desired mode, Halo Infinite players were unable to play the campaign with friends, as they have in all other Halo titles; instead, it’s been a single-player-only game outside of the competitive multiplayer matches. That changes Friday with the Halo Infinite campaign test, but there are some caveats. Because this is the test flight for Halo Infinite’s campaign co-op, players won’t be able to access their existing saves, and progress made there won’t transfer back to the retail version.

To access the beta, players have to download a new test build through the Xbox Insider Program.

Mission replay is also launching Friday with campaign co-op, which finally lets players replay missions. Halo Infinite didn’t have this feature at launch. 343 Industries expects campaign co-op to officially launch later this year. There’s still no word on when Halo Infinite’s Forge level editor will be released.

