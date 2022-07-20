 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

House of the Dragon looks like it’ll bring back everything we loved about Game of Thrones

The Targaryen civil war is about to begin

By Austen Goslin
It’s almost time to return to Westeros, as HBO releases the biggest House of the Dragon trailer yet. The trailer, released Wednesday, gives us a tour of the series’ massive cast, as well as a preview of some of the battles and the dragons that will fight them. House of the Dragon is set to premiere on HBO on Aug. 21.

The series will serve as a prequel to the flagship Game of Thrones, focusing on the Targaryen dynasty during its most tumultuous time: the Dance of Dragons. Much like the original series, House of the Dragon will follow a huge cast through a crisis of succession that ultimately results in a Targaryen civil war.

House of the Dragon is created by Ryan J. Condal and George R.R. Martin, while frequent Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik will executive-produce the series and helm several episodes. The series will star, among others, Emma D’Arcy (Hanna) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith (The Crown) as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke (Thoroughbreds) as Lady Alicent Hightower, Paddy Considine (The World’s End) as King Viserys I Targaryen, and Steve Toussaint (Judge Dredd) as Lord Corlys Velaryon.

