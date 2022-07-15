Pokémon Unite’s first anniversary brings freebie characters and Glaceon

Pokémon Unite, the fashionable Pokémon multiplayer online battle arena game for mobile and Nintendo Switch, is celebrating its first anniversary this month. On Friday, developer Timi Studio Group and The Pokémon Company International announced a special in-game event to commemorate the milestone. Players will be able to unlock a new Pokémon, Glaceon, and take advantage of login bonuses that will gift players characters and Holowear.

The event starts July 21 and will run until Oct. 12. Players will be able to receive Pokémon Unite licenses and Holowear for up to five days for logging in, the announcement said. If someone happens to own either the Pokémon or Holowear already, then they’ll be compensated 100 Aeos coins for each item they own already.

Here are the Pokémon and specific Holowear styles you’ll be able to get if you log in:

Day 1: Pikachu and Fashionable Style

Day 2: Lucario and Concert Style

Day 3: Blastoise and Firefighter Style

Day 4: Snorlax and Bedtime Style

Day 5: Sylveon and Checkered Style

In addition to Ice-type Eevee evolution Glaceon, arriving in Pokémon Unite on July 21, Buzzwole, the buff Bug and Fighting-type will be added on Aug. 3, and the armor Pokémon Tyranitar will debut on Aug. 15. Additionally, franchise mascot Pikachu is getting new Holowear that turns him into a very cute rockstar as part of the new battle pass season starting July 21.

The event will introduce a new kind of quick battle called Boss Rush where players team up to beat “power bosses” to earn rewards. It will only be available during specific time periods during the event. The official announcement contains the full list of times and days this feature will be available.