God of War Ragnarok’s deluxe editions go on sale, including $259.99 Jotnar Edition

Whosoever holds God of War Ragnarok collector’s editions, if they have at least $199.99, shall possess the power of Thor’s mighty hammer.

The 16-inch replica of Mjolnir was revealed last week when PlayStation Blog announced the super deluxe God of War Ragnarok Jotnar Edition, which was listed for $259.99 on Friday morning. Other items include a cloth map of Yggdrasil and the Nine Realms of the Norse universe; a set of Brok’s Dice; the Draupnir Ring (a replica, not, like, Odin’s real one); a vinyl soundtrack, and a pin set.

Sony’s PlayStation Direct store is now taking pre-orders for the Jotnar Edition (currently listed as sold out), as well as the $199.99 Collector’s Edition, and the no-frills Launch Editions for PlayStation 4 and PS5 ($59.99 and $69.99, respectively). The Collector’s Edition includes a bunch of in-game items and other downloadable content, plus the dice and Mjolnir.

The listings advise customers of limited availability for both the Jotnar and Collector’s Editions, and limits them to one purchase per account. Despite the chonky price tags, the Jotnar Edition sold out at the PlayStation Store within an hour of its listing. Pre-orders for the Jotnar Edition and Collector’s Edition are still being taken at Best Buy and Target. TheGamer reported Friday morning that the Jotnar Edition sold out its U.K. allotment in five minutes.

For fans with a more limited discretionary budget, there’s a Digital Deluxe Edition that contains a bunch of in-game goodies and other downloadable content. SIE mentioned that when it announced God of War Ragnarok’s launch date last week, but so far it has no PlayStation Store listing or price tag.

God of War Ragnarok is said to be the finale of the franchise’s Norse saga, which started with 2018’s adventure for Kratos and Atreus, God of War. Prior to that game, Kratos hacked his way through the Greek pantheon of gods using great vengeance and furious anger over the course of six games released across PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Portable.