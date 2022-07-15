 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Boys’ college spinoff series is called, cleverly, Gen V

The co-ed cast of supes gives Amazon’s new series a name

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
Homelander standing in a Wonder Woman pose in The Boys Photo: Amazon Video

Amazon Studios’ new live-action spinoff of The Boys, a series set at an American college for young-adult superheroes, is titled Gen V, named after the series’ Supe serum, the streamer revealed Friday. The college-aged cast of Gen V made the announcement on social media.

Gen V is an “irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test,” according to Amazon. No doubt romantic relationships and rivalries will factor into the show’s conflicts as much as its wannabe superheroes competing for Vought International-backed contracts. Gen V was previously discussed under the name The Boys Presents: Varsity.

The new series stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters will serve as showrunners and executive producers for Gen V. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers on the show, and Brant Engelstein serves as co-executive producer, Amazon Studios said.

The Boys season 3 recently concluded on Prime Video. A fourth season of the hyperviolent superhero satire was confirmed in June.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Sims can now be asexual or aromantic

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Have crushes and pull pranks in Sims 4’s High School Years expansion

By Cass Marshall
/ new

How to get Fischl’s free skin in Genshin Impact

By Julia Lee
/ new

Where to find all the Phantasmal Conches in Genshin Impact

By Julia Lee
/ new

Destiny 2 Xur location and items, July 15-19

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Pokémon’s life-size Spheal plush is my new best friend

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon