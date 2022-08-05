Chainsaw Man’s new trailer rips and tears into action, confirms October premiere

MAPPA unveiled the a new trailer for its upcoming Chainsaw Man anime on Friday, introducing the series’ Japanese voice cast and announcing the series will premiere in October. Crunchyroll will simulcast Chainsaw Man in the U.S., as it has for many other MAPPA anime in the past including Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2.

The trailer opens on a shot of Makima, one of the series’ main characters, flanked by two Devil hunters, as she walks into a warehouse filled with mutilated bodies. The trailer transitions into a series of shots of protagonist Denji, his fellow Devil hunters Aki Hayakawa and Power, and Makima going about their daily lives before escalating into a montage of a now-transformed Denji dodging attacks and ripping apart Devils with his chainsaw hands.

Based on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s critically acclaimed and ultra-violent action-horror manga, the series follows Denji, a teenage orphan living in a world populated by Devils, supernatural monsters born out of human fears.

Together with his pet Chainsaw Devil named Pochita, Denji is forced to work as a Devil hunter to pay back the debt left by the absence of his father. Betrayed and left for dead, Denji makes a contract with Pochita, fusing the creature with his dying heart to become Chainsaw Man, a frighteningly powerful Devil-human hybrid with the power to summon chainsaws from his body.

The anime is set to adapt the first part of the manga, the Public Safety arc, which ended on Dec. 14, 2020. The second arc of the Chainsaw Man manga just started, with new chapters published every Tuesday and available to read on Shonen Jump.