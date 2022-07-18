Star Wars: The Clone Wars writer is working on a new animated series with Xbox

Obsidian Entertainment’s Grounded is getting an animated TV show from Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Brent Friedman, Deadline reports. In addition to writing credits on Call of Duty: Vanguard and Tales from the Borderlands, Friedman also worked on the Subway Surfers TV shorts and wrote an abandoned treatment for a Fallout movie back in 1998 (decades a later, a Fallout show is finally on its way), so he’s no stranger to video game adaptations. Xbox and Obsidian are partnering with Waterproof Studios/SC Productions, Kinetic Media and Bardel Entertainment.

The series will take place in the same world as the backyard survival game. Inspired by A Bug’s Life and Honey I Shrunk The Kids, the game follows four teens in the 1990s who accidentally get shrunk to the size of ants and must survive the dangers of an ordinary backyard. The show will similarly follow a group of teenagers who get shrunk down, though it’s unclear if it’s going to be a direct adaptation of the game, or follow a different group of characters entirely. Additionally, the show’s description also teases a corporate conspiracy threatening the entire town.

Grounded was originally released in July 2020 for Xbox and PC, and marked a departure from Obsidian’s usually role-play heavy games like Outer Worlds, Pillars of Eternity, and Fallout: New Vegas. The game is available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.