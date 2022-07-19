2021’s best game is finally coming to PlayStation in August

For those waiting to play 2021’s best game on PlayStation, wait no longer. Well, not much longer. Devolver Digital’s Inscryption will come to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on August 30. Pre-orders are available now.

The PlayStation port was announced earlier this month, with some bonus features tailored to the consoles. For instance, the voice of your companion will come from the speaker inside your DualShock 4 or DualSense controller. The controllers will also light up in tandem with the gameplay. On the PS5, the controller will offer haptic feedback.

Inscryption is a deck-builder, rogue-like, escape-room puzzle, and psychological horror game that messes with player’s expectations. It launched last year on Windows PC. Polygon’s staff voted it as our game of the year in 2021, with reviews editor Mike Mahardy saying, “when Inscryption is at its best, and its genre-blending systems are feeding into its narrative, and its deck-building mechanics are telling a story the likes of which can only be told through interactivity, there’s nothing else like it.”