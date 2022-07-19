 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2021’s best game is finally coming to PlayStation in August

Inscryption arrives on PS4 and PS5 with new features

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new
How to uncage the wolf in Inscryption Image: Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital via Polygon

For those waiting to play 2021’s best game on PlayStation, wait no longer. Well, not much longer. Devolver Digital’s Inscryption will come to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on August 30. Pre-orders are available now.

The PlayStation port was announced earlier this month, with some bonus features tailored to the consoles. For instance, the voice of your companion will come from the speaker inside your DualShock 4 or DualSense controller. The controllers will also light up in tandem with the gameplay. On the PS5, the controller will offer haptic feedback.

Inscryption is a deck-builder, rogue-like, escape-room puzzle, and psychological horror game that messes with player’s expectations. It launched last year on Windows PC. Polygon’s staff voted it as our game of the year in 2021, with reviews editor Mike Mahardy saying, “when Inscryption is at its best, and its genre-blending systems are feeding into its narrative, and its deck-building mechanics are telling a story the likes of which can only be told through interactivity, there’s nothing else like it.”

Loading comments...

The Latest

MultiVersus beta launches, here’s how to get in

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Sony’s PlayStation Network is having problems

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Dungeons & Dragons teases a return to Planescape

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Apex Legends leans into anime and VTubers with new event

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Blizzard QA workers from Vicarious Visions announce plan to unionize

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Stray rewards you for mashing the meow button, which more games should do

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon