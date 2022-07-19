No More Heroes 3 comes to every other platform in October

No More Heroes 3 will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on October 11. The over-the-top action game released last August on Nintendo Switch. The ports will include enhanced visuals, frame rates, and faster loading times.

The third game in the No More Heroes series brings back protagonist Travis Touchdown, a massive otaku who won a beam katana at an auction and became a master assassin — and now he has to come out of retirement and save the world from an alien invasion. The trailer shows off some of the game’s grandiose action and off-kilter flourishes. (And also gives us a glimpse of Travis’ cat!)

A special physical edition will also be available for consoles, and will include an art book, CD, and biker license plate. Previously only available on Nintendo Switch, No More Heroes 3 will release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and will be available for Windows PC via Steam and the Microsoft Windows Store. It will be supported with Smart Delivery on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S.