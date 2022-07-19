Total War: Warhammer 3 is getting its first new faction leaders in August

August is shaping up to be a big month for Total War: Warhammer 3. In addition to the ambitious Immortal Empires expansion, which will unite the maps and factions of all three games in the trilogy, developer Creative Assembly today revealed four new Legendary Lords.

The reveal follows a leak that occurred during a livestream Q&A with the developers last week, confirming that the strategy game’s first Lords Pack will add four new leaders to the Warriors of Chaos faction — a group which has long been overdue for an update.

In keeping with the sprawling lore of Warhammer fantasy, each of the Legendary Lords will align with one of the four Chaos Gods, adding unique units to their armies through acts of worship and dastardly devotion. Today’s reveal (shown in the trailer above) featured Azazel, a Lord whose ability to seduce enemy units reflects his dedication to Slaanesh, the Chaos God of earthly gratification (read: their faction is the horny one).

It’s worth noting that the Champions of Chaos will be playable not only in Immortal Empires when it launches, but also in the base game’s divisive Realms of Chaos campaign. However, these new Lords’ objectives will differ from those of the vanilla factions — instead of having to enter an alternate dimension to secure the Bear God Ursun’s soul (stay with me here), the Champions of Chaos will instead be vying for control of Zanbaijin, an ancient city that’s seen countless battles for millennia.

Creative Assembly will be showcasing the remaining three Champions of Chaos in the coming weeks, along with their unique units, leader abilities, and campaign mechanics. The Champions of Chaos Lords Pack will be available on August 23, the same day as Immortal Empire’s beta launch.