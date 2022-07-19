 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Doom creator John Romero is making a new FPS

‘An all-new FPS with an original, new IP’

By Nicole Carpenter
a skull head next to a hand with some red candles Image: Romero Games Ltd.

Romero Games is working on a new first-person shooter from Doom creator John Romero, the studio announced Tuesday. Romero Games, founded in 2015 by John and Brenda Romero, is working with a “major publisher” on the “all-new FPS with an original, new IP.”

Romero Games published the announcement on Twitter through a call for applicants to work on the game: “Our team is expanding, and we’re looking for talented people for all positions and at all experience levels, particularly those with Unreal Engine 5 experience.” Open positions listed are across design, engineering, and art.

There isn’t much more information on the game, however, it’s clearly not Sigil 2, which Romero confirmed he was making in 2021. Sigil, released in 2019, was an unofficial add-on to Doom. Sigil 2 is expected to be built on Doom 2.

Romero Games’ most recent title is Empire of Sin, a strategy role-playing game released in 2020. Published by Paradox Interactive, that game was set in Chicago in the Prohibition era. Brenda Romero led Empire of Sin.

