Dead Cells refuses to die, gets a new 2022 roadmap

Dead Cells, the incredibly fun roguelike action game, has had an incredible amount of support. First released in Early Access in 2017, the game has received a steady stream of updates long after its full release date, enough that its developers eventually made it possible to play prior versions of the game. Five years of support is a long time for a game that does not have a live service attached to it, but despite rumors to the contrary, the Dead Cells train isn’t stopping anytime soon.

In a recent post on the Dead Cells Steam page, the developers at Motion Twin have released a new roadmap for 2022, laying out loose plans for updates through the end of the year. It’s a small list with three seasonal updates planned: This summer’s planned update (comprising extensive item rebalancing and the frying pan “panchaku” weapons) will be followed by a boss rush mode in the fall, and a still-secret update in the winter.

Motion Twin cautions that this roadmap is loose by design, as there are “no guarantees in game development,” while also talking up further plans for 2023 — which the studio says will be its “biggest year since our 1.0 launch.”

When was the last time you checked out Dead Cells? Odds are it’s a very different game right now.