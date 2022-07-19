MultiVersus beta launches, here’s how to get in

MultiVersus, the first video game to notice that Shaggy (from Scooby-Doo) and Superman (from Superman) could probably throw down, is almost upon us. This means that, because it’s a fighting game with online multiplayer, there’s an open beta you can get in on.

For most people, a free open beta will begin on July 26 — however there are a few ways players can gain admission to the beta’s Early Access period, which begins today.

The first is via purchasing the MultiVersus Founder’s Pack, which will grant instant access to the beta in addition to instant character unlocks, premium currency, and other premium items for the free-to-play game. The other is to score a code by watching streamers playing with Twitch Drops enabled. Additionally, players who participated in the previous MultiVersus closed alpha will have early access to the beta starting today.

The open beta is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows PC with cross-play and cross-progression support across all platforms. A full release date is currently TBD, but owning your friends with sick Bugs Bunny air combos is just as valid in beta as it is in 1.0.